DeKalb County police department remembers fallen officer

DeKalb County police officials say officer Atkisson died in a crash in 1976
DeKalb County Police Department pays tribute to fallen officer 46 years after he died in a car...
DeKalb County Police Department pays tribute to fallen officer 46 years after he died in a car crash.(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department paid tribute to a fallen officer on Wednesday morning.

According to the DeKalb County police department’s social media, officer Thomas S. Atkisson died in a car crash on Dec. 14 in 1976.

Officials say the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) has information on officers who have passed away in the line of duty.

According to the site, there have been 211 line-of-duty deaths in 2022 across the United States.

Officials say “we will never forget his sacrifice.”

