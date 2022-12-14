Dunkin employees go above and beyond to provide Christmas for families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunkin’ employees help customers start their day with a cup of coffee but a group of employees in Cumming are going far above and beyond their job descriptions to make Christmas unforgettable for more than two dozen families in need.

Assistant Manager of the Matt Highway Dunkin’ Cheryl Robinson decided to put a nomination box out, asking for people to write down names of families who needed help making Christmas happen this year. 23 families were nominated by the community.

“I am talking to people every day trying to get this covered,” said Dunkin’ at Matt Highway Assistant Manager, Cheryl Robinson, “I don’t want to leave no family behind for Christmas.”

Community members have stepped up, and so have employees, to be there to support local families needing a Christmas Angel.

“I grew up getting so much I just want to give back. I feel like people deserve to have what I had and when they don’t it hurts my heart,” said 17 y/o Dunkin Employee, Katelyn Curtiss.

The crew is hoping all donations will be dropped off at 5290 Matt Highway in Cumming.

List of needed items:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.