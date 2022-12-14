Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

FILE - Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (6) watches during a preseason NFL football...
FILE - Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (6) watches during a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, on Aug. 12, 2022. The Falcons on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who was slowed by an early season rib injury.

The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start at New Orleans.

Marcus Mariota has been benched.

Williams was projected to be the top backup to Cordarrelle Patterson, but instead was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 17 with the rib injury suffered in Atlanta’s 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers...
Ridder Time: Falcons bench Mariota in favor of rookie QB
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) works in the pocket against the Pittsburgh...
Mariota or Ridder? Slumping Falcons ponder change at QB
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) passes in the pocket against the Jacksonville...
QB Desmond Ridder to start for Falcons in Week 15, according to NFL insiders
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers...
Changes could be coming for struggling Falcons after bye