Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain this afternoon; Heavier rain tonight

By Rodney Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect a dry start to your day in metro Atlanta with scattered rain this afternoon and heavier rain tonight.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 50°

Normal high - 56°

Chance of rain - 80%

What you need to know

As you drive to work this morning, it will be cloudy and chilly, but dry. We’ll see scattered showers in metro Atlanta this afternoon with heavier rain tonight by 11 p.m. That rain will continue through the overnight hours, but end by the time you drive to work Thursday morning.

Forecast map for 10 p.m. Wednesday
Forecast map for 10 p.m. Wednesday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 7 a.m. Thursday
Forecast map for 7 a.m. Thursday(Atlanta News First)

Severe weather risk

We’ll see mostly rain in metro Atlanta, but an isolated storm is possible. The risk of severe weather is low in metro Atlanta, but slightly higher further south in Troup, Meriwether, Lamar, Pike and Upson counties. If a severe storm develops south of metro Atlanta, strong winds are the primary threat.

Flood Watch

A flood watch is in effect for northwest Georgia until 7 a.m. Thursday morning, where the highest rain is expected to fall.

Flood Watch until 7 a.m. Thursday
Flood Watch until 7 a.m. Thursday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast rain through Thursday
Forecast rain through Thursday(Atlanta News First)

Most of Thursday will be dry with plenty of sunshine expected through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Heavy downpours late Wednesday into until early Thursday
First Alert Wednesday
First Alert: Heavy downpours Wednesday night
Scattered rain through the day Wednesday becomes heavy Wednesday night
First Alert Forecast: Spotty Rain Wednesday, Cold on the Way
First Alert Wednesday into Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool clouds Tuesday; Rain returns Wednesday