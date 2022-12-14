FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain this afternoon; Heavier rain tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect a dry start to your day in metro Atlanta with scattered rain this afternoon and heavier rain tonight.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 50°

Normal high - 56°

Chance of rain - 80%

What you need to know

As you drive to work this morning, it will be cloudy and chilly, but dry. We’ll see scattered showers in metro Atlanta this afternoon with heavier rain tonight by 11 p.m. That rain will continue through the overnight hours, but end by the time you drive to work Thursday morning.

Forecast map for 10 p.m. Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 7 a.m. Thursday (Atlanta News First)

Severe weather risk

We’ll see mostly rain in metro Atlanta, but an isolated storm is possible. The risk of severe weather is low in metro Atlanta, but slightly higher further south in Troup, Meriwether, Lamar, Pike and Upson counties. If a severe storm develops south of metro Atlanta, strong winds are the primary threat.

Flood Watch

A flood watch is in effect for northwest Georgia until 7 a.m. Thursday morning, where the highest rain is expected to fall.

Flood Watch until 7 a.m. Thursday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast rain through Thursday (Atlanta News First)

Most of Thursday will be dry with plenty of sunshine expected through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.