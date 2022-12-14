Four warming centers to open in DeKalb County as temperatures drop

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three fire stations and a senior center in DeKalb County will be used as warming centers this weekend as temperatures are expected to decrease.

According to DeKalb County officials, warming centers will be open in the following locations at 8 p.m. on Dec. 16, Dec. 17, and Dec. 18.

Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 3034

Officials add that anyone who plans to stay in the warming centers must follow COVID-19 protocols, including undergoing a temperature check, wearing a mask, and social distancing.

