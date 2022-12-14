Gainesville woman arrested in connection to 2016 Arizona cold case of her adoptive son

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville woman is facing charges in connection to her adoptive son’s death.

10-year-old Jesse Wilson went missing from his Buckeye, Arizona home in 2016. He lived there with his adoptive mother, 54-year-old Crystal Wilson. She originally told police Jesse must’ve escaped from his second-story bedroom window in the middle of the night.

Police found Jesse’s remains in 2018, shortly after Crystal Wilson had moved to Georgia.

A new detective was assigned to the case in 2020 and discovered some kind of new evidence. Buckeye Police submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review, and a grand jury indicted Wilson last Friday.

“The Buckeye Police Department never gave up on Jessee,” Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said during a Tuesday press conference.

On Monday Gainesville Police Crystal Wilson was at her apartment on Green Hunter Lane. She’s charged with one count of abandoning or concealing a body. Her alleged involvement left neighbors as Deborah Scott-Nettles shook.

“I live here. I feel ultra-safe here. And for something like that to happen—and I was home—for me to know that happened is not only spooky but heartbreaking for me,” Scott-Nettles said.’

Wilson remains in the Hall County Jail where she’s awaiting extradition back to Arizona for prosecution. It’s unclear how long she will be in Georgia.

“I and my family just want to thank everyone for working the case. I know it took a long time, but there are things that have to be done. We never gave up hope that justice was going to be served,” Jesse’s biological grandmother told reporters in Arizona Tuesday.

