Gas station safety ordinance passes in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After months of gun violence at gas stations and convenience stores, DeKalb County leaders are taking one extra step to keep people safe.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners just passed an ordinance that would require video cameras at dozens of businesses in the county.

What prompted this effort was the gun violence happening around the county. For example, there was a deadly shooting at a Shell gas station back in March that left an innocent bystander, 28-year-old John Battle, dead.

This ordinance will mandate video surveillance systems at 250 stores or anywhere else deemed “high risk.”

High-resolution cameras must be installed at all pumps and registers.

Commissioners are giving stores about six months to become compliant.

Commissioners are hoping this move can in some way make a difference.

“I look forward to it serving its purpose of helping to deter crime, and if there is a crime, to swiftly bring individuals to justice who perpetrate crime at gas and service stations,” said Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Dekalb County Commissioner.

In addition, if there is a crime being investigated, businesses would have to turn over their surveillance footage within three days.

