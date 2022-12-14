Georgia non-profit making pajamas for foster families across the country expands into all 50 states

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Making children in foster care feel loved, one pair of pajamas at a time that is the mission of a Georgia non-profit whose Christmas just got a little busier thanks to social media. The non-profit Jambos has now served children in all 50 states.

“There are great people on the front lines fostering kids and there are great people coming alongside them to make that journey easier for them and that is why we are here,” said Rebekah Black CEO/Founder of Jambos.

RELATED: Christmas presents are on the way for every child in the Georgia foster care system.

The reality is, many foster families don’t have much time if any between the moment they are told a child is coming and the moment the child walks through their door.

“Preparation is very little. We are not packing bags, we are not getting suitcases prepared, the outfit you have on your body is what you are going into a new home with,” said Black.

Rebekah Black founded Jambos in 2018. Georgia agencies told her foster families were in need of pajamas, and she built an entire organization on top of those conversations. Jambos provides free, brand new, pajamas to children in foster care across the country. 48,000 children have been served since Jambos opened its doors.

Christmas time is usually busy but after a viral TikTok video made by a foster mom things have gotten crazier!

“Since her viral video, we have received 2,086 foster parent requests, which that in itself should show you the huge need for this,” said Black, “Good people want to do good, they just got to find a place to do it.”

NOTE: Atlanta News First does not endorse any fundraising efforts. Donate at your own risk.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.