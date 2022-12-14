Gunna, Goodr to host $100K gift card giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gunna and Goodr will give $100,000 worth of gift cards to Atlanta families Dec. 18.

The giveaway will be held at the Walmart in College Park at 6149 Od National Hwy. 1,000 pre-registered families will receive a $100 gift card at the event.

Atlanta native Gunna and Goodr have held several giveaways in the past, serving his hometown. This is the 5th time Gunna will hold his “Great Giveaway.” The event will begin at 1 p.m.

