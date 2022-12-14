‘He saved my life:’ Former inmate reflects on slain corrections officers impact

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County corrections officer killed in the line of duty was not just loved by his family, friends, and colleagues, he had an impact on the lives of the inmates he oversaw.

Though they were six years apart in age, John Starts looked at Officer Scott Riner as a father figure. The two met in 2013 while Starks was incarcerated at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex. Officer Riner was Starks’ detail officer, overseeing him and other inmates who worked off-site.

“He would listen to you,” Starks recalled. “He didn’t talk down to you. He didn’t put himself above you, none of that. He actually told me one time, ‘John I’ve done wrong too.’”

Their connection grew so strong, Starks had the crew’s detail number, 1193, tattooed on his arm. Even after he was released from jail in 2015, Starks and Riner remained friends. The two went hunting together last week.

“He was a good man, good person,” Starks said. “He was a very big inspiration. If it weren’t for him, I’d probably be, would’ve been right back to prison. He saved my life”

Early Tuesday morning, Officer Riner was heading into work when, according to Gwinnett police, he got into a confrontation with someone who ultimately shot and killed the 59-year-old. The suspect seen on surveillance video remained on the run, as of Wednesday evening.

“Why and who would do something like that to someone so sweet, so loving and caring and I still don’t understand it,” Starks said.

Cpt. Audrey Henderson of the Gwinnett County Department of Corrections described Riner as a model employee. He worked at the correctional complex for more than a decade.

“It’s easy to come in and be negative and be unhappy but that’s not who he was,” Henderson said, adding that he was “just dedicated, always had a funny story to tell, always talking about his family.”

In nearby Snellville, a memorial to fallen law enforcement stands in Bobby Howard’s yard. Every time an officer dies in the line of duty, the blue lights on the sign stay on for 48 hours.

“It’s hard when we lose one, especially so close to home and I just want everyone to honor those that protect and serve their community,” Howard said.

“It can be anything now,” Howard said. “These ladies and gentlemen have to have their heads on a swivel all the time.”

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been at least 211 officers killed in the line of duty this year. While COVID-19 continues to be the leading cause of death, gunfire is second.

Officer Riner was a father, grandfather, and devoted family man who loved the outdoors, according to those who knew him.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is requesting that anyone who was in the area of Hi Hope Rd. and Swanson Drive (including Hurricane Shoals, Swanson, and 316) between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Investigators are particularly interested in anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

