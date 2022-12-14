Positively Georgia
INTERVIEW: ‘Mother of God’ musical comes to Southwest Arts Center

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You probably know the story of the Nativity, but the new musical Mother of God aims to put a different spin on the tale. It tells the story from Mary’s perspective, an “inspired retelling of the sacrifices and lengths” Mary endured during that time. Composer Christian Magby and lead actress Alexandria Joy joined Atlanta News First to talk about the show!

You can see Mother of God at Southwest Arts Center on New Hope Road now through Dec. 23.

