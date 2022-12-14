Kroger, ADA providing free diabetes risk assessments around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a growing health crisis that affects all of us in some way.

The American Diabetes Association says more people in Georgia are being diagnosed with diabetes. Data shows more than 12.4 percent of adults in the state have diabetes. Another 33.7 percent have prediabetes.

Now through Dec. 15, Kroger’s Atlanta Division is teaming up with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) to offer free, confidential diabetes risk assessments at select metro Kroger stores. Participants will receive a $20 gift card while supplies last.

The following is a list of locations and times.

December 13:

3030 Headline Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30311 - 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

2685 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30315 - 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

3425 Cascade Road, Atlanta, GA 30311 - 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

590 Cascade Road, Atlanta, GA 30310 - 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

December 14:

4550 Jonesboro Road, Union City, GA 30291 - 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

6055 Old National Highway, College Park, GA 30349 - 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

7125 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA 30274 - 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

8059 Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro, GA 30236 - 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

December 15:

6678 Covington Highway, Lithonia, GA 30058 - 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

1232 S. Hairston Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088 - 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

2385 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035 - 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

4919 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034 - 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

