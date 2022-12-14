Locust Grove man sentenced to 30 years in basketball court shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Locust Grove man has been sentenced to 30 years for his role in a 2020 shooting at a basketball court.

Anthony Armstrong shot Christopher Reiner at the Creekwood Station subdivision in McDonough in Mar. 2020. The two had gotten into an argument and Armstrong shot at Reiner’s car as the latter tried to leave. Armstrong hit Reiner in the head, causing him to lose control of the car. District Attorney Darius Pattillo said Reiner was “lucky to be alive.”

Armstrong was convicted of aggravated assault, terroristic acts and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced Armstrong to 30 years. He will spend the first 20 years in prison.

