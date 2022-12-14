Monroe County deputy finds $70K of ecstasy during traffic stop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Monroe County deputy found 4 1/2 pounds of ecstasy during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

A sheriff’s deputy stopped a car after they saw a fraudulent temporary Florida license plate. The deputy confirmed the plate was registered to another car and talked to the driver, Solieta Gamboa. While talking to Gamboa, the deputy smelled marijuana coming from the car.

A search didn’t just produce marijuana. The deputy also found 4 1/2 pounds of ecstasy pills worth almost $70,000.

Gamboa is charged with unlawful use of a license plate to conceal or misrepresent the identity, operating an unregistered vehicle, window tint, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and trafficking ecstasy.

