Officials warn to ‘keep dogs on leash’ after recent attacks near Chastain Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a series of recent attacks in and around Chastain Park, officials have issued a warning to residents to report incidents to Fulton County Animal Control.

According to officials, the dog in recent attacks has been identified as “Juno.” Officials add that Juno has “pounced on several other dogs and has severely injured at least one while its owner looked on and took no action.”

Despite the attacks, only one person officially reported the attack to animal control, officials say.

A statement released by Fulton County officials say

I want to assure you that, as Fulton County Commision Chairman, these series of attacks are under thorough investigation. I am working with Animal Control to outline and verify the attacks that have been brought to my attention. The county has a great, committed animal control team and we will then pursue the necessary next steps and prosecute if warranted. My message and warning to all dog owners: Keep your dogs on a leash, be aware of your surroundings and be careful. The safety of our citizens in Fulton County is, and will always be a top priority for me as Chairman.

Dog owners walking around Chastain Park on Wednesday tell Atlanta News First this incident has left them terrified to walk their own dogs.

“We’ve been jumped by dogs before, so I’m always super vigilant,” one woman said. “But particularly now that I know this dog’s out here.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.