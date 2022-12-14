Positively Georgia
Officials warn to ‘keep dogs on leash’ after recent attacks near Chastain Park

By Miles Montgomery and Jasmina Alston
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a series of recent attacks in and around Chastain Park, officials have issued a warning to residents to report incidents to Fulton County Animal Control.

According to officials, the dog in recent attacks has been identified as “Juno.” Officials add that Juno has “pounced on several other dogs and has severely injured at least one while its owner looked on and took no action.”

Despite the attacks, only one person officially reported the attack to animal control, officials say.

A statement released by Fulton County officials say

Dog owners walking around Chastain Park on Wednesday tell Atlanta News First this incident has left them terrified to walk their own dogs.

“We’ve been jumped by dogs before, so I’m always super vigilant,” one woman said. “But particularly now that I know this dog’s out here.”

