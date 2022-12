ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.

It happened in the 4400 block of Covington Highway.

DeKalb Fire confirms a man was hit by a vehicle and died.

Multiple lanes are blocked at this time as police investigate.

Crash closes multiple lanes on Covington Hwy at South Indian Creek Drive. Avoid this area. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/EiKTyzbBJ6 — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) December 14, 2022

