Project Pinnacle diversion program graduation ceremony held at Trap City Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Judge Asha Jackson partnered with Atlanta rap legend T.I. and his Harris Community Works foundation to celebrate the graduates of her Project Pinnacle diversion program on Wednesday afternoon.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Trap City Cafe, a restaurant that rap legend and business partner Mike Upscale opened in September.

The graduates received their diplomas, a gift bag with gift cards to Walmart and other specials as well as words of wisdom from T.I., Judge Jackson, and fellow supporters.

One student shared a powerful story that surprised everyone in the crowd.

“Most of the time, once you’re introduced to an alternative to bad actions, most of us will take the alternative route,” T.I. said. “Judge Jackson recognizes that and uses it as an opportunity to take what the devil meant for bad and use it for good. It’s an honor for me because I like to say things through art with my talent and my experiences. I was put in the same position as a lot of you and I ran streets and had experiences that I put into my art. That took me to places that I couldn’t imagine. If it wasn’t for that, there’s no telling where I would be.”

“I got locked up in 2019 and you had bonded me out and I was told T.I. was going to bond out two people for non-violent offenses. So I just want to thank you for that,” Koutynei Jackson said.

DeKalb Co. Judge Asha Jackson joined rapper T.I. to celebrate the hard work and dedication the graduating class showed throughout their classes.

“I sat in your chair before,” T.I. said. “I never meant a judge that cared that would take time out of their days and just bang their gavel and sentence me. I never seen that so I celebrate this program and congratulate each and every one of you all. You committed yourselves to change.”

In November, T.I. down for an exclusive interview with Atlanta News First at the Trap City Cafe where he detailed opening the restaurant. He also spoke about his illustrious music career, Atlanta’s place in Hip-Hop and the issues with gentrification and the lack of affordable housing.

