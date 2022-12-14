Thousands of Atlanta water customers at risk of losing service

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of people in the city of Atlanta could have their water service disconnected in the new year if they don’t take action.

According to the Department of Watershed Management, 27,000 customers with unpaid bills are at risk of having their water cut off.

The F.L.O.A.T. (Flexible Levels, Options, and Affordable Terms) program will end at the end of the month. It offers account adjustments, interest-free payment plans, and one-time grants and credits. Nearly 2,000 people have already signed up for the program.

As of September, the city had $121 million in uncollected water bills.

Watershed Management employees will be at the Cleveland Avenue Library Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for appointments.

They’ll be at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church Dec. 19 through 22 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

