WATCH: Fulton County mayors hold signing ceremony securing Local Option Sales Tax

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, along with mayors from across Fulton County, have reached an agreement to keep the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) in effect.

The one percent sales tax is placed on the purchase, sale, rental, storage, and use of personal property and related services as a means to raise funds for county projects.

According to LOST law, counties and “qualified cities” that receive revenue from the tax are required to evaluate and renegotiate distribution agreements within two years of each 10-year census.

Mayor Dickens will be joined by members of the Fulton County Commission and other Fulton County mayors during a signing ceremony to formalize the agreement, keeping LOST place for another 10 years.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Atlanta News First will have live coverage of the event, which can be found here.

