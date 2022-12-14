Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

WATCH: Fulton County mayors hold signing ceremony securing Local Option Sales Tax

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens(Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, along with mayors from across Fulton County, have reached an agreement to keep the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) in effect.

The one percent sales tax is placed on the purchase, sale, rental, storage, and use of personal property and related services as a means to raise funds for county projects.

According to LOST law, counties and “qualified cities” that receive revenue from the tax are required to evaluate and renegotiate distribution agreements within two years of each 10-year census.

Mayor Dickens will be joined by members of the Fulton County Commission and other Fulton County mayors during a signing ceremony to formalize the agreement, keeping LOST place for another 10 years.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Atlanta News First will have live coverage of the event, which can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Mayor-elect Andre Dickens of Atlanta speaks (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces city’s first-ever labor department
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attends Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena (Credit:...
Pay raise for Atlanta city employees announced, including police and fire employees
Inmate dies after incident inside Fulton County Jail
Atlanta mayor approves moving Fulton County Jail inmates to city jail

Latest News

Police hunt for Gwinnett correctional officer's killer
transgender
WATCH: Trans rights group to announce lawsuit against major Georgia employer
Gwinnett County correctional officer
Gwinnett Co. police look for dashcam footage after correctional officer killed
Early morning shooting on Brockett Road in DeKalb leaves 1 dead, 1 injured