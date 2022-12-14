Positively Georgia
WATCH: Trans rights group to announce lawsuit against major Georgia employer

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A transgender rights organization has announced it will file a lawsuit against a major Georgia employer.

Details regarding the lawsuit are set to be announced during a press conference at the Central Presbyterian Church, according to the Transfender Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Atlanta News First will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. EST.

