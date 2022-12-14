Positively Georgia
Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 46-year-old woman in North Carolina is facing charges for not reporting the death of her 78-year-old boyfriend, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the man was in hospice care in his home and a nurse making a routine visit noticed he was dead.

According to authorities, it appeared the man had been dead for at least three days.

Officials said his girlfriend, Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, told them she had been caring for him and talking with him after he had died.

The man did have a terminal illness, deputies said, but his death is under investigation and investigators are awaiting autopsy results.

