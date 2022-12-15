3 drivers injured in crash involving 4 tractor-trailers in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down a portion of I-75 in Monroe County early Thursday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says around 4 a.m., deputies responded to the area of the rest area on I-75 in reference to a jackknifed tractor-trailer that had hydroplaned and was blocking lane one.

Before deputies could arrive, they say another tractor-trailer struck the trailer that was blocking lane one, and that tractor-trailer came to rest in the middle lane. Two more tractor-trailers struck the two trailers blocking the interstate causing one to overturn, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three of the four drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say over 300 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled onto the interstate during the crash. After several hours of cleanup, the scene was cleared, and all lanes reopened around 8 a.m.

