3 firefighters injured after fire truck crashes in Clayton County
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three firefighters were injured after a fire truck spun out near Taylor Road and Highway 138 in Clayton County.
The truck reportedly hit a tree when it spun out. One of the firefighters is in critical condition and was airlifted to a hospital.
No pedestrians were hit or injured.
This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.
