3 firefighters injured after fire truck crashes in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three firefighters were injured after a fire truck spun out near Taylor Road and Highway 138 in Clayton County.

The truck reportedly hit a tree when it spun out. One of the firefighters is in critical condition and was airlifted to a hospital.

No pedestrians were hit or injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.