40-year-old woman charged after toddler found dead inside a Canton home

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 40-year-old woman faces multiple charges in connection to the death of a female toddler on Wednesday evening, according to Canton police officials.

Canton police officials say around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, a “walk-in report” provided information about a dead toddler being located inside a residence. Officers responded to the 3100 block of Hearthstone Landing Drive where they located the body of the toddler in the residence.

Canton police detectives secured two warrants for Phillissa Diallo in connection with this incident. Detectives charged Diallo with concealing the death of another person and cruelty to children in the second degree.

The identity of the toddler has not been released by police at this time.

This remains an active investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Canton police department at 770-720-4883.

She is currently being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

