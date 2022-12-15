Positively Georgia
44-year-old man hit and killed by car in Athens-Clarke County

Generic police lights
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 44-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Athens-Clarke County Dec. 14.

He was walking north on Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia struck him. He was taken to a hospital by emergency personnel, where he later died. The man’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information should contact Senior Police Officer Dustin Tilley at 762-400-7355.

