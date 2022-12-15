Positively Georgia
Athens police hand out gift cards instead of traffic tickets

Auto parts store teams up with Athens police to increase roadway safety
traffic ticket
traffic ticket(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Advance Auto Parts announced its partnership with Athens police to launch a program which expected to increase vehicle and roadway safety for local drivers.

According to a release, Advance’s store team presented Athens-Clarke County Police Department with a gift card donation totaling $1,000. Deputies may give a $10 gift card to drivers who might have gotten a ticket for an equipment violation such as a broken headlight or taillight.

“Not only will this help make the roadways of Athens-Clarke County safer, but it also gives our officers an opportunity to positively interact with the community,” said Chief of Police Jerry Saulters.

Also, the gift card can be used to safely repair faulty equipment without incurring the cost of a citation.

“The distribution of these gift cards will allow motorists to visit their local Advance, where our team members will assist them in finding the right replacement part for their vehicle. We are grateful for everything Chief Saulters and his officers do to serve the community, and we look forward to working together to create safer roadways for our local motorists,” said Advance district manager Tim Siewert.

Motorists who receive a gift card may use them at the store on Atlanta Highway, any Advance location, or online at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com

