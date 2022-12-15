Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

WATCH: Atlanta Public Schools hosts rally against violence

Students against violence rally
Students against violence rally(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public School Student Advisory is hosting the “Stand With Me” rally against violence.

This event is being held to make a public stance against gun violence amongst peers and provide a call to action to city leaders and the Atlanta community.

“If you pull a gun or a knife, you will go to jail and that’s part of the correction,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said at the event.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: Pasta Da Pulcinella fails with 60; Mix’d Up Burgers earns 100
Atlanta Peach Drop
Plans announced for New Year’s Eve 2022 Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta
Georgia power rate increase expected in early 2023
Dispatchers currently make less money than some fast-food cooks.
New technology allows 911 callers to livestream with dispatchers in Troup Co.