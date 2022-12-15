WATCH: Atlanta Public Schools hosts rally against violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public School Student Advisory is hosting the “Stand With Me” rally against violence.

This event is being held to make a public stance against gun violence amongst peers and provide a call to action to city leaders and the Atlanta community.

“If you pull a gun or a knife, you will go to jail and that’s part of the correction,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said at the event.

