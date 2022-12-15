Atlanta rapper T.I. takes Next Level Boys Academy students shopping at DTLR

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of young men were given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when they joined the Next Level Boys Academy. It is an innovative mentoring organization for boys and young adult men ages 5 to 25.

Gary L Davis Sr., the founder and Executive Director of Next Level Empowerment Center Inc., has mentored more than 1,000 young men and families through various programs in the metro Atlanta community.

It has also served as a diversion program that helps keep youths out of trouble and focused on school work.

For the third consecutive year, Atlanta rapper, actor, producer, and philanthropist T.I. visited the students and took them on a shopping spree at a clothing store DTLR at a shopping plaza in East Point ahead of the holidays.

The King of the South greeted the young men, posed for pictures and offered everyone words of wisdom, and encouraged them to keep working hard on their respective journeys.

“I can’t say enough about the program and what you’ve been able to achieve in saving so many futures,” T.I. said. “What you told me you diverted up to 500,000 years in prison. It sounds like it’s astronomically unbelievable. This man cared about our communities future. It takes you all to do the hard work.”

There were about 75 students in attendance at the shopping spree.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Senior Advisor Courtney English was also in attendance and reassured the students that they all have a bright future.

“I used to teach right on Bankhead and I see myself in your story,” said English. “Really and truly, the heart of government is about one thing and that’s ensuring that everyone in Atlanta has everyone they need to live the best life. Whether you want a job, start a business or go off to college, we’re going to be here for you because we believe in you. You are the future of the city.”

“First of all, I salute all of you. All of you are capable and destined for greatness,” said T.I. “That’s what I believe for all of you, but you have to believe it for yourself. It’s a blessing to be able to help to acknowledge. Most of the time when people do commit themselves to change and want to change their lives, there ain’t no support for them.”

English also thanked T.I. and Davis Sr. for everything they do in the community.

”He’s doing this tonight, he’s building affordable housing in Bankhead, he’s got a whole bunch of stuff in the community that not a whole lot of shine gets to beyond what he does on the stage,” said English.

