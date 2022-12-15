Atlanta students to host anti-violence rally ahead of winter break

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The recent murders of two youths – allegedly at the hands of other youths – have prompted student leaders in Atlanta Public Schools to take action.

The APS Student Advisory Council will host an anti-violence rally Thursday night at Atlanta City Hall.

UPDATED INFORMATION: Join the APS commmunity and @CityofAtlanta on the 15th as we stand in solidarity and rally against the gun violence that is affecting our families, children and loved ones. We can only be the change we wish to see in this world. #APS5inaction pic.twitter.com/FNfjQckbo6 — Dr. Lisa Herring (@DrLisaHerring) December 14, 2022

The timing for the rally is intentional. Friday is the last day of school leading into the winter break.

During the last break for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a shooting on the 17th Street Bridge took the lives of 15-year-old Kameron Jackson and 12-year-old Zyion Charles. Police have arrested three juveniles on murder and gang-related charges, and more arrests could be forthcoming.

The “Stand With Me” rally is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. on the steps of City Hall. The address is 68 Mitchell Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.

APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Board of Education members, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, and other dignitaries will attend the rally.

