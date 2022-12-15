Positively Georgia
Better Together hosting virtual hiring event for jobs opportunities nationwide

Work from Home
(Pavel Vladychenko vk.com/altern)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Do you need extra cash for the holidays?

Better Together is hosting a virtual hiring event on Thursday, Dec. 15 that will offer thousands of job opportunities for job seekers across the nation who face barriers to employment.

Participating employers, including UPS and Koch Industries, offer thousands of job openings nationwide and will be hiring for positions in various locations throughout the country. The event provides an opportunity to meet with hiring managers and schedule interviews.

Employers are excited to meet you at our virtual nationwide hiring event Thursday! You’ll get connected directly to...

Posted by Better Together on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The virtual hiring event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST via Zoom. Job seekers can register and learn more about available job opportunities here.

MARTA is also hosting a job fair on Thursday, Dec. 15 to fill openings for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians.

The starting pay for operators is more than $17 an hour, and technicians start at more than $23 an hour. There is also a $3,000 sign-on bonus.

The job fair will take place at MARTA Headquarters across from its Lindbergh Center Station from 3 to 7 p.m.

