DeKalb County to distribute 5K boxes of groceries Dec. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County will partner with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of food Dec. 17.

Residents will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters and a 20-pound box of food with fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs. The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The giveaways are at the following locations:

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta

