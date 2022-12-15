DeKalb County to distribute 5K boxes of groceries Dec. 17
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County will partner with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of food Dec. 17.
Residents will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters and a 20-pound box of food with fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs. The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The giveaways are at the following locations:
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur
- Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta
