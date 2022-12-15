Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

DeKalb County to distribute 5K boxes of groceries Dec. 17

(WCJB)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County will partner with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of food Dec. 17.

Residents will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters and a 20-pound box of food with fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs. The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The giveaways are at the following locations:

  • New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest
  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur
  • Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur
  • Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest
  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain
  • Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker
  • The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur
  • Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kameron Jackson, 15, and Zyion Charles, 12 were killed in a shooting on Atlanta's 17th Street...
Atlanta students to host anti-violence rally ahead of winter break
World Vision
INTERVIEW: World Vision benefits charities this Christmas
Mayor Dickens speaks with Forest Cove residents.
INTERVIEW: UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball benefits scholarships
INTERVIEW: World Vision benefits charities this Christmas