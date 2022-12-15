FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clearing skies, 50s this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a cloudy start to your morning, but we’ll see the sun break out after lunch in metro Atlanta.

Thursday’s summary

High - 57°

Normal high - 56°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

The rain has moved out of metro Atlanta, but it will remain cloudy and chilly as you drive to work this morning. We’ll see clearing skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Forecast for Thursday in Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

We’ll see dry weather and plenty of sunshine through the weekend, which will last through the beginning of next week! It will stay dry, but temperatures will also be cold with highs over the weekend in the 40s.

