FIRST ALERT | Near-record cold is possible Christmas weekend!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weather pattern across North America is undergoing significant changes. The forecast gradually cools over the next week; culminating in near-record cold temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday.

Temperatures trend cooler-than-normal heading into the weekend with afternoon high temperatures staying in the upper 40s and lower 50s into early next week. Several frosts and freezes, are expected across North Georgia over the next five to seven days. Temperatures start to trend milder by the middle of next week, ahead of one of the strongest cold fronts to impact North Georgia in years.

Get ready, #heathaters. The forecast turns cold, then FRIGID, across a large portion of the U.S. as air travels over the North Pole from Siberia; crashing into the U.S. later next week. **There remains some uncertainty in the forecast specifics**



When forecasting near-record cold across the southeast, it is important to keep an eye on two factors.

1. Is the ‘source region’, of where the cold air is coming from, experience cold air?

2. Is the weather pattern going to allow this cold air to spill southward and into the United States

The answer to both questions is ‘yes’. However, this is a very complicated weather pattern and even small changes in the overall weather setup can lead to big changes in our local weather impacts. The North Georgia forecast will continue to evolve over the next several days.

How cold is it going to get?

Plan on sharply colder air arriving the Thursday or Friday before Christmas. The near-record cold lingers through Christmas weekend. Parts of North Georgia could remain below freezing for a few days. Temperatures will struggle to warm above freezing Christmas weekend, even in the city of Atlanta. If the sky remains clear and winds become light, overnight temperatures may bottom out in the low to mid-teens across Metro Atlanta at some point leading up to Christmas.

Is it going to snow?

The quick and easy answer is “we don’t know.” Very cold temperatures are nearly certain. But, the risk of wintry weather - freezing rain, sleet, snow or a combination - remains unclear. usually, when air this cold filters into the United States, it is accompanied by a storm or two. However, this remains the most complex part of the forecast. Wintry weather chances remain low across North Georgia, but not zero, between December 22nd and 26th.

Alterations to the extended forecast are a guarantee. Follow along as the forecast evolves and get the latest update from the First Alert Weather Team here and here, in addition to on Atlanta News First.

