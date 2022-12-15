FIRST ALERT | Wet weather, and periods of heavy rain, impact North Georgia Wednesday Night

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A wet 12-hour period, complete with a risk of heavy rain, is in the First Alert Forecast across North Georgia.

Persistent drizzle and areas of steadier light rain are forecast to increase from southwest to northeast through 8 p.m. While the rain won’t be all that heavy, it’ll be wet enough to slow down evening commute travel and mess with errands or plans. In addition to the rain, it is cold with a brisk east wind across much of North Georgia.

As rain increases, temperatures are forecast to slowly warm through the overnight hours. By early Thursday morning, temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 50s across Metro Atlanta. As temperatures warm, there may be just enough energy in the atmosphere for a few thunderstorms to develop. Thunder is most likely along and south of a Rome-Canton-Gainesville line. The risk of a strong thunderstorm with gusty winds is low and south of I-20 late tonight.

By sunrise Thursday morning, rain is forecast to be east of Metro Atlanta. Over the next 12 hours, rainfall is forecast to average between an inch and two. A couple of communities in the northeast Georgia mountains, as well as across east Alabama may see more than two inches of rain. Due to the time of year, more runoff than usual is expected. Grass, plants, and many trees are nearly dormant; water doesn’t soak in as much and runs off quickly during times of heavy rain.

Widespread 1"-2" of rain is expected (WANF, GRAY MEDIA)

Minor road flooding is possible between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Area creeks, streams, and rivers may see rises following heavy rain.

The forecast dries out from west to east, early Thursday morning. There may still be some wet roads through the Thursday morning commute. But, the chance of additional rain across the Metro is low after 4 a.m. Sunshine returns to the forecast Thursday, with temperatures warming back into the mid and upper 50s by mid-afternoon.

