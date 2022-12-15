A Georgia First: Cobb County announces new Family Advocacy Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Cobb County is celebrating its new Family Advocacy Center, which is the first of its kind in Georgia.

It’s a new way to care for victims, a place where people in abusive relationships or who have been assaulted in a crime can get the resources they need.

Right now, it’s an empty office building. But soon, it will be a beacon of hope for people at their lowest.

“One victim could potentially have to go to 30 different places at any given time,” said TaNesha Mcauley, the director of the advocacy center. “This makes things easier for victims because they get a chance to come to one place and not have to go to any location trying to navigate services that are critical.”

“We didn’t know what we were doing. We were running from this place to that place to the other place,” said domestic violence survivor Janet Paulsen.

The center will help people like Paulson file police reports, get restraining orders, and get clothes and showers.

“He ambushed me outside our home and shot me six times with a 9 millimeter,” said Paulsen.

Representatives from the Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney’s office, and victim advocacy groups will all be housed in the building thanks to a Victims of Crimes Act Grant from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

“I have a plaque in my house and I got it in the hospital and it said, ‘Someday this will all make sense.’ And being here today, and doing what we’re all doing together is what makes sense to me,” said Paulsen.

The center is still raising funds for all of the supplies they need for the building to get moved in and is taking donations to speed up that process.

