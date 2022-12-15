Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia Power deal sets $1.8B rate increase over 3 years

FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen releases steam as it generates electricity from burning...
FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen releases steam as it generates electricity from burning coal on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Euharlee, Ga. The electric utility and regulatory staff agreed to a deal on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 to raise rates by $1.8 billion over three years starting in January. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. and regulatory staff have reached an agreement that would give the electric utility a $1.8 billion rate increase over three years.

It must be approved by Georgia’s five elected public service commissioners before it would take effect.

The company had originally asked for $2.9 billion, while staff said it only needed $529 million.

A typical residential customer’s bill would rise by $3.60 a month in January, an increase of 2.5%. Increases of 4.5% would follow in 2024 and 2025.

The agreement leaves commissioners to decide how much Georgia Power would pay for electricity generated by new residential solar panels.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Better Jobs virtual nationwide hiring event.
Better Together hosting virtual hiring event for jobs opportunities nationwide
Kameron Jackson, 15, and Zyion Charles, 12 were killed in a shooting on Atlanta's 17th Street...
Atlanta students to host anti-violence rally ahead of winter break
T.I., Gary Davis Sr. and Courtney English pose with Next Level Boys Academy students
Atlanta rapper T.I. takes Next Level Boys Academy students shopping at DTLR
Marietta mom fights off attempted kidnapping at Kroger, suspect arrested