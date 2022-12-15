INTERVIEW: Creamlicious’ Chef Liz joins Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chef Liz founded Creamalicious in 2013 and now her ice cream is on the shelves of 2,930 stores across the country! It’s first African American female-owned national ice cream brand in mass production. Liz’s unusual sweet and savory ice cream flavors such as Thick As Thieves Pecan Pie and Grandma GiGi’s Sweet Potato Pie will definitely make for fun conversation at holiday gatherings during dessert time. In 2023, Creamalicious is expanding its brand offers with the launch of new coffee creamers, soft-baked cookies, ice cream sandwiches and new additional ice cream flavors.

