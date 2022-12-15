INTERVIEW: Mayor’s Masked Ball benefits UNCF Dec. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is excited to be hosting his first UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball Dec. 17. UNCF has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF actively supports 37 private historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education. Education has always been at the forefront of UNCF’s fundraising mission. With the success of the Mayor’s Masked Ball, thousands of students have a brighter future because of the support they receive. In the 2020-21 school year, 928 awards totaling $6,732,895 were given to students in Georgia. In the past few years, more than 800 students attending UNCF member schools were either able to attend college or continue their college education without the interruption of financial challenges.

