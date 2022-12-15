Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

INTERVIEW: World Vision benefits charities this Christmas

INTERVIEW: World Vision benefits charities this Christmas
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During the season of giving, World Vision is asking you to help someone have an amazing Christmas. World Vision is a global Christian humanitarian organization. They partner with children, families, and their communities to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. The deadline to order some celebrity handcrafted gifts is today. You can also donate a sheep or goat to a family in poverty.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mayor Dickens speaks with Forest Cove residents.
INTERVIEW: Mayor’s Masked Ball benefits UNCF Dec. 17
INTERVIEW: World Vision benefits charities this Christmas
INTERVIEW: Mayor’s Masked Ball benefits UNCF Dec. 17
Kameron Jackson, 15, and Zyion Charles, 12 were killed in a shooting on Atlanta's 17th Street...
Atlanta students to host anti-violence rally ahead of winter break