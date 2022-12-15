INTERVIEW: World Vision benefits charities this Christmas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During the season of giving, World Vision is asking you to help someone have an amazing Christmas. World Vision is a global Christian humanitarian organization. They partner with children, families, and their communities to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. The deadline to order some celebrity handcrafted gifts is today. You can also donate a sheep or goat to a family in poverty.

