Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County.
Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Erik Ellison at 762-400-7394.
