Plans announced for New Year’s Eve 2022 Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens will host the 2022 Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta.

Dickens will be joined by Atlanta native Jermaine Dupri and performers Da Brat, Jagged Edge, YoungBloodZ, Blanco Brown and Drivin n Cryin. Radio personality Ryan Cameron will emcee the event.

Dickens said, “it is my pleasure to be able to host a world-class event with these amazing partners so residents and visitors alike can make new memories ringing in the New Year together in Atlanta.”

This year will be the first time the Peach Drop returns after cancelations in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The stage will open at 6 p.m. and the peach will drop at midnight.

