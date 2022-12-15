Positively Georgia
Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host GHSA football championships in 2023

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the Mercedes-Benz stadium is seen, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced a three-year deal with the Georgia High School Association to bring the boys and girls football championships to the stadium, beginning next year.

This year’s championships were held at Center Parc Stadium, Georgia State’s football stadium. The championships were headlined by Mill Creek’s 70-35 win over Carrollton to win the 7A title.

“Bringing the football championships back to MBS allows our student athletes to compete in the best venue anywhere and will provide an experience for our athletes and fans that will be second to none,” said GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines.

The Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Foundation helped girls flag football become a sanctioned sport in 2019. It’s now played in 250 high schools throughout Georgia.

