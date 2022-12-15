New contract with facial recognition tech company raises privacy concerns in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday Cobb commissioners approved a new 3-year deal between their police department and tech company Clearview AI, which stands for artificial intelligence.

The system essentially gives police officers access to a database with millions of photos which can help them match suspect images to unsolved cases.

Cobb County Police Chief, Stuart VanHoozer, said during Tuesday’s commission meeting that his department had already used the system for about six months during a free pilot program. And it helped them solve crimes.

“The first time we ever used it, it brought in a newspaper article that helped solve a 3-and-a-half-year-old homicide from your district, chairwoman. In seven seconds, and we’d been working the case for years,” VanHoozer said.

The Chief explained that essentially any public image, like a profile picture on Facebook or LinkedIn, is something that could be in the database.

“It brings in social media posts if it’s publicly available. It brings in blogs. It brings in anything that’s publicly available,” VanHoozer said. “Anything that’s publicly and legally available, they have access to it, and we can actually see those images.”

The face database rubbed some Cobb residents the wrong way. Several of them addressed privacy concerns to commissioners during public comment at Tuesday’s meeting.

“I don’t give you permission to own my face. It’s ridiculous. That’s an invasion of our privacy,” Acworth resident Susan Strevens said.

Clearview AI has faced scrutiny both locally and internationally. They’ve been slapped with a number of lawsuits, including a case in Illinois that involved selling access to their face database to private companies.

Still, Chief VanHoozer called it the number one facial recognition product on the market and said it’s a valuable tool for law enforcement. He insisted the system will not track Cobb County residents or take photos of them in public.

“We’ve been watching facial recognition for a while, watching it mature to make sure that it’s actually accurate. It’s extremely accurate,” VanHoozer said.

Cobb Commissioners unanimously passed the proposal 5-0 which will cost the county 18-thousand dollars per year. It’s unclear how soon the police department will begin using the system.

