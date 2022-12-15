New technology allows 911 callers to livestream with dispatchers in Troup Co.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New software is enabling 911 dispatchers across the state of Georgia to see what’s happening in real time when someone calls for help.

Inside the Troup County 911 Center in LaGrange, dispatchers answer, on average, around 150,000 every year. The holiday season is especially busy.

“We get a lot of shoplifting calls, robberies, suicides,” said Melody Swanson, deputy director at Troup County 911. “We have a lot of cellphone hang-up calls every day.”

The agency recently started using Prepared Live, which gives dispatchers real-time access to data,. Dispatchers simply put the callers’ cellphone number in the Prepared Live platform, and it sends a link, via text, to the person having an emergency. The caller clicks on the link and they’re automatically able to send pictures, texts, and live stream with the dispatcher.

The technology also has translation and GPS location capabilities, allowing first responders to be more efficient.

“It is actually very, very good,” Swanson said. “Before they get on the scene, they will be prepared even though they have the training to go to different situations but that will help.”

Michael Chime is the CEO of Prepared Live, a project he worked on for four years as an undergraduate after there was an active shooter situation near his hometown.

“I went to college thinking about these types of problems and they pushed me to want to build something in public safety that would actually matter, that could be lifesaving,” he said.

Chime said hundreds of 911 centers are currently using the platform, which is free, including at least 19 agencies in Georgia. Troup County has utilized the technology nearly 300 times since launching it three weeks ago.

“Our mission is to bring that lifesaving technology to every 911 center, and we know cost is a real barrier to doing that,” said Chime.

“It’s definitely a game changer,” Swanson added.

The video call function does not provide 911 centers with access to the contents or settings of any caller’s phone,” according to Chime.

Since its public launch in October 2021, Prepared Live has helped protect over 2 million American citizens in cities around the country. To learn more about Prepared Live, visit Prepared911.com.

