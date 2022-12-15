Police search for missing 88-year-old man in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 88-year-old man.

The DeKalb Police Department says Mr. Johnson was last seen Thursday morning near Carriage Crossing. He was driving a grey 2011 Chevy Silverado (AL 53A0) when he left.

Johnson is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall and 198 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, blue jeans, a black and red plaid jacket and blue sneakers.

