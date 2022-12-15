Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police search for missing 88-year-old man in DeKalb County

Mr. Johnson
Mr. Johnson(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 88-year-old man.

The DeKalb Police Department says Mr. Johnson was last seen Thursday morning near Carriage Crossing. He was driving a grey 2011 Chevy Silverado (AL 53A0) when he left.

Johnson is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall and 198 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, blue jeans, a black and red plaid jacket and blue sneakers.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kameron Jackson, 15, and Zyion Charles, 12 were killed in a shooting on Atlanta's 17th Street...
Atlanta students to host anti-violence rally ahead of winter break
Students to host anti-violence rally at City Hall
Students to host anti-violence rally at City Hall
Tree down on Hightower Road near Hollywood Road in Atlanta.
Crews working to clear downed tree on Hightower Road in northwest Atlanta
Tree down on power lines in northwest Atlanta