Restaurant Report Card: Pasta Da Pulcinella fails with 60; Mix’d Up Burgers earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular Italian restaurant on Peachtree Walk in Atlanta failed to make the grade when the health inspector dropped by recently. Pasta Da Pulcinella failed with 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The report said grilled chicken, butter, and tomatoes were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, there was a presence of gnats at the front bar in the restaurant and there was a slimy build-up in the ice machine in the kitchen. So, Atlanta News First went to the restaurant to ask management about the violations.

“I want you to leave,” the Pasta Da Pulcinella Manager said.

Moments after the manager told us to leave the restaurant, she came outside on the sidewalk and had this to say.

“Oh my gosh, you really don’t have any news to report,” Pasta Da Pulcinella Manager said.

There are several good scores to report around metro Atlanta. Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville is in good standing with 91 points after failing a few weeks ago. In Cobb County, Kale Me Crazy on Cumberland Boulevard in Atlanta scored a 94 and in Cherokee County, Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen in Canton earned 99 points.

And at Mix’d Up Burgers on Hosea Williams Drive in Atlanta in the East Lake neighborhood they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They got their start more than a decade ago in a food truck and have been serving great food from their location in East Lake for five years.

You can start out with some of their fries, and you will get more than you bargained for. The southern fries are topped with pulled pork, cheese, and BBQ. They also have buffalo fries with wing sauce, ranch, and bleu cheese crumbles. As for their gourmet burgers, they have a Philly burger, a Patty burger which is their take on a smash burger, and the Cajun burger. Boy, that’s good!

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.