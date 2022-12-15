Small acts of kindness make big impact for families dealing with inflation

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas shopping just got a little easier for one Georgia couple.

They were given hundreds of dollars of toys for the children in their lives. For free.

The couple was out shopping for their own children, nieces, nephews, and cousins. They said $500 was much more than they needed for the children in their families, so they stocked up on extra toys to donate to kids in need right here in Georgia.

From Christmas lights to food, to decorations, because of inflation, the magic of the holidays is going to cost extra this year. Overall product costs are up around 10 percent, which means decisions are made carefully, by many families.

On Thursday, a shopper selected at random at the Cobb Parkway Walmart in Marietta was gifted $500 worth of toys.

“We are about to head to the toy department. Hopefully, we find a family that we can give some extra holiday cheers to,” a Walmart manager said.

Some people are opting to buy fewer gifts, while others have decided to shop during sales only.

All the financial stress that inflation is adding to an already chaotic time makes little acts of kindness mean a whole lot more.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.