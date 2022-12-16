Arrest made in killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner.

22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning.

Abdulkadir has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

