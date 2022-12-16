Department of Labor launching new portal for unemployment claims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a worker’s market. The Georgia Department of Labor reports job growth across the state. More than 180,000 jobs were added in Georgia this year, and more than 1,100 jobs were added in the last month.

Georgia’s latest unemployment number sits at 3%, which is lower than the national average of 3.7%.

The Georgia Department of Labor is unveiling a new portal for Georgians filing unemployment claims. Kersha Cartwright says the new claimant portal allows people to file a claim online and receive resources for jobs in their area.

“It’s going to be a great place for them to go and see a complete and total snapshot of what their claim looks like, what their account looks like. If we need information, keep that contact information up to date, and then see what their payments look like,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright says around the holidays they say a number of people quit and begin the process of looking for a new job. Available positions range from $23,000 to over $100,000.

As companies like Egg Roll Boyz expand, they’ll need workers. Owner Maleeka Hollaway and General Manager David Wright said they need more people to continue to expand.

“This is an employees market right now, you get to call the shots to get what you need,” said Hollaway.

Fields like healthcare, retail, and food services need workers.

“I think people are weighing their options but there are people looking for opportunities and those are the people we’re looking for,” said Wright.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.