FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny today; Arctic blast next week

By Rodney Harris
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect sunny skies in Atlanta today with highs in the 50s.

Friday’s summary

High - 53°

Normal high - 56°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It will be dry through the weekend in metro Atlanta, but cold! Lows will be near, or below freezing each morning Saturday and Sunday with highs only in the 40s this weekend.

Friday in Atlanta
Friday in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)

Arctic blast next week

Much colder temperatures will move into north Georgia at the end of next week. There’s a chance we could see precipitation next Thursday that could be in the form of rain, a mix and snow. After that system passes us by, the weekend of Christmas will bring the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since 2018, with the teens possible for lows and highs only in the 30s on Christmas Day.

